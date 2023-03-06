Labour court interdicts Nehawu’s wage strike, again

Investors' attention this week turns to Fed chair Jerome Powell and key US economic data
The country’s freshwater resources are stressed on all fronts
A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANCV
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shareholders want a new funding package launched before considering a R1.5bn rights offer
The contribution of SA’s provinces to the real economy vary substantially, with manufacturing still the dominant driver of growth followed by manufacturing and agriculture
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
Double world champion, now 41, talks about winning again after third-place finish
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
Labour court judge André van Niekerk on Monday upheld an order by a colleague interdicting the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) from embarking on a work stoppage in support of demands for higher wages.
The department of public service & administration successfully approached the court on Saturday for an order interdicting the strike from going ahead from Monday. Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje undertook to file reasons for his ruling on Monday...
