Labour court interdicts Nehawu’s wage strike, again

06 March 2023 - 19:24 Luyolo Mkentane

Labour court judge André van Niekerk on Monday upheld an order by a colleague interdicting the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) from embarking on a work stoppage in support of demands for higher wages.

The department of public service & administration successfully approached the court on Saturday for an order interdicting the strike from going ahead from Monday. Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje undertook to file reasons for his ruling on Monday...

