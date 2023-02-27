National

Public service unions gear up for indefinite wage strike

A strike notice delivered to the department of public service & administration warned that government employees would strike if workers’ demands for a 10% wage increase were not met

27 February 2023 - 15:45 Luyolo Mkentane

A coalition of disgruntled public service unions are set to embark on an indefinite strike from March 6 in support of their demands for above-inflation increases.

The unions, representing thousands of the more than 1.3-million public servants, have refused to take part in the 2023/2024 wage talks which began at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) recently...

