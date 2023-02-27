Public service unions gear up for indefinite wage strike

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
President should hang his head in shame that he has allowed our country and economy to deteriorate to the stage of a greylisting
A strike notice delivered to the department of public service & administration warned that government employees would strike if workers’ demands for a 10% wage increase were not met
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The Botswana-based supermarket chain has appointed a firm to advise it on raising new capital as its debt exceeds it assets
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The 12-point plan calls for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation by both sides
Proteas head coach will be looking to display signs of a turnaround against a promising West Indies side
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
A coalition of disgruntled public service unions are set to embark on an indefinite strike from March 6 in support of their demands for above-inflation increases.
The unions, representing thousands of the more than 1.3-million public servants, have refused to take part in the 2023/2024 wage talks which began at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) recently...
