National / Labour

Irvin Jim moves to recall Zwelinzima Vavi from Saftu

Numsa head alleges comments made by federation’s general secretary have brought his union into disrepute

08 March 2023 - 15:26 James Stent
Saftu genereal secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and Numsa president Irvin Jim. Picture: ROGAN WARD
Saftu genereal secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and Numsa president Irvin Jim. Picture: ROGAN WARD

Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has given Zwelinzima Vavi notice it intends to recall him from his role as general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu.)

Numsa, the country’s biggest trade union is the majority member of Saftu.

According to a 28 February letter from Jim, Vavi was elected Saftu general secretary as an official of Numsa, and after a meeting of the Numsa national executive committee (NEC), the union has decided that Vavi’s conduct “does not serve the best interests of Numsa’s members and the working class in general”.

The letter states that the Saftu constitution stipulates that an office-bearer can be recalled by the affiliate which provided the office-bearer “if the member violates the constitution of the affiliate, or brings it into disrepute, or if the affiliate considers that the person failed to represent the best interests of the union’s members and the working class in general”.

Jim writes that Vavi’s “conduct over a protracted period of time has plainly brought Numsa as an organisation in disrepute”. Jim then gives examples of the conduct that Numsa’s NEC considers disreputable, beginning on March 18 2022.

On March 1 2022, GroundUp first reported that Jim’s birthday party had been paid for by 3Sixty Life, an insurer owned by Numsa and which serves its members. That was the first of a series of stories about the apparent mismanagement of 3Sixty Life and the involvement of Numsa, its ultimate owner.

Jim refers to interviews given by Vavi in which he discussed the growing disagreement between himself and Jim, including discussion of Numsa’s threats to suspend him.

Jim also claims that during Numsa’s turbulent elective conference, Vavi attacked “Numsa and/or its national leadership stating, or alternatively implying, that there is a corrupt relationship between Numsa’s national leadership or persons within the national leadership and Numsa Investment Company.”

Jim lists other instances in which Vavi “attacked” Numsa in which he claimed it was captured by “business unionism”, and accused him of “running a campaign to swell divisions and to liquidate the union’s unity”.

Jim demands that Vavi give written reasons by Thursday why Numsa should not recall him from his position at Saftu, and hints that Numsa may initiate disciplinary action against Vavi.

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said, “We are not issuing a public response or comment.”

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

GroundUp

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
I did not sign off on Vrede provisional report, ...
National
2.
Karpowerships run into a new barrier
National
3.
Brand new Tshwane mayor said to be ...
National
4.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces cabinet changes
National
5.
Cabinet reshuffle slammed as ‘gratuitous bloating’
National

Related Articles

ANALYSIS: Why unions are squabbling and squandering

Features

Numsa at war with itself

Features

Saftu president and three top officials suspended for ‘embarrassing the ...

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.