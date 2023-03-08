Irvin Jim moves to recall Zwelinzima Vavi from Saftu

The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Numsa head alleges comments made by federation's general secretary have brought his union into disrepute
Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has given Zwelinzima Vavi notice it intends to recall him from his role as general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu.)
Numsa, the country’s biggest trade union is the majority member of Saftu.
According to a 28 February letter from Jim, Vavi was elected Saftu general secretary as an official of Numsa, and after a meeting of the Numsa national executive committee (NEC), the union has decided that Vavi’s conduct “does not serve the best interests of Numsa’s members and the working class in general”.
The letter states that the Saftu constitution stipulates that an office-bearer can be recalled by the affiliate which provided the office-bearer “if the member violates the constitution of the affiliate, or brings it into disrepute, or if the affiliate considers that the person failed to represent the best interests of the union’s members and the working class in general”.
Jim writes that Vavi’s “conduct over a protracted period of time has plainly brought Numsa as an organisation in disrepute”. Jim then gives examples of the conduct that Numsa’s NEC considers disreputable, beginning on March 18 2022.
On March 1 2022, GroundUp first reported that Jim’s birthday party had been paid for by 3Sixty Life, an insurer owned by Numsa and which serves its members. That was the first of a series of stories about the apparent mismanagement of 3Sixty Life and the involvement of Numsa, its ultimate owner.
Jim refers to interviews given by Vavi in which he discussed the growing disagreement between himself and Jim, including discussion of Numsa’s threats to suspend him.
Jim also claims that during Numsa’s turbulent elective conference, Vavi attacked “Numsa and/or its national leadership stating, or alternatively implying, that there is a corrupt relationship between Numsa’s national leadership or persons within the national leadership and Numsa Investment Company.”
Jim lists other instances in which Vavi “attacked” Numsa in which he claimed it was captured by “business unionism”, and accused him of “running a campaign to swell divisions and to liquidate the union’s unity”.
Jim demands that Vavi give written reasons by Thursday why Numsa should not recall him from his position at Saftu, and hints that Numsa may initiate disciplinary action against Vavi.
Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said, “We are not issuing a public response or comment.”
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
GroundUp
