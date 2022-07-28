×

Features

Numsa at war with itself

SA’s largest union was this week interdicted from holding its elective conference as rival factions battle for control

28 July 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is in crisis, with a bitter battle for control of the union and its lucrative investment company reaching fever pitch.

The country’s largest union, representing more than 350,000 members in crucial industries such as energy, metals, engineering and automotives, was this week interdicted from holding its elective conference — its first since 2016. ..

