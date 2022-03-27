National / Labour Saftu president and three top officials suspended for ‘embarrassing the federation’ Bitter falling out between Zwelinzima Vavi and Irvin Jim reportedly behind latest ructions

Four of the SA Federation of Trade Unions’ [Saftu] top brass — its president Mac Chavalala, second deputy president Thabo Matsose, national treasurer Motshwari Lecogo and deputy general secretary Moleko Phakedi — have been placed on immediate suspension for allegedly embarrassing and bringing the federation into disrepute.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Vusi Ntshangase, the general secretary of Detawu and a Saftu NEC member, said the decision was made during Saftu’s first quarterly national executive committee (NEC) meeting held between March 24 and 26...