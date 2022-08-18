SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
The more things change, the more they stay the same. It’s a tired, overused aphorism, to be sure — but in both substance and form, it epitomises the state of SA’s trade unions.
If the raison d’être of a trade union is to represent workers’ interests, many in SA have failed dismally. Given the high levels of inequality and poverty in the country, a modern, united labour movement could play an important role. Instead, unions are mostly in the news for their ugly spats, internal divisions and run-ins with the law. ..
labour analysis
ANALYSIS: Why unions are squabbling and squandering
SA’s labour movement is fragmented and beset with bitter internal battles, a marked lack of co-operation and financial and administrative woes. For many unions, meeting their obligation to represent worker interests seems to be a low priority
