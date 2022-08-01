Pay gap under scrutiny as development of social compact gathers pace

New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
Duties on imported goods are essentially just another tax struggling consumers have to bear
Worsening social conditions have raised demand for healthcare, hospital association conference told
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The group argues the curatorship order is premature as it is in talks with potential investors
Figures show 43,593 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in SA in July, compared to 33,312 a year earlier
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
World officials are gathering in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, two years after it was delayed by Covid-19
Olympic and Commonwealth Games champ says she and fellow medallist Kaylene Corbett ‘just gave our best with what we had and we still did it’
In essay films the boundaries between fact and fiction are blurred, and sometimes collapsed and then regrafted
Business could be open to the idea of reining in executive pay and curbing the rising income gap between the lowest and highest paid employees, as part of efforts to implement long-lasting socio-economic developments that leave no-one behind.
A draft framework for a social compact in SA — which is being led by the government, business, labour and community partners and distributed to stakeholders ahead of broader discussions this week on the much delayed social compact — suggests that business is committing to increased investment in response to market opportunities in SA and further afield, job protection and creation, reduced income differentials between the lowest and highest paid employees, profit-sharing and inclusion of worker representatives in company boards...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pay gap under scrutiny as development of social compact gathers pace
The government believes tackling the pay gap will be crucial to averting workplace conflict and boosting competitiveness
Business could be open to the idea of reining in executive pay and curbing the rising income gap between the lowest and highest paid employees, as part of efforts to implement long-lasting socio-economic developments that leave no-one behind.
A draft framework for a social compact in SA — which is being led by the government, business, labour and community partners and distributed to stakeholders ahead of broader discussions this week on the much delayed social compact — suggests that business is committing to increased investment in response to market opportunities in SA and further afield, job protection and creation, reduced income differentials between the lowest and highest paid employees, profit-sharing and inclusion of worker representatives in company boards...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.