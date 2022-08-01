×

National

Pay gap under scrutiny as development of social compact gathers pace

The government believes tackling the pay gap will be crucial to averting workplace conflict and boosting competitiveness

01 August 2022 - 17:44 Bekezela Phakathi

Business could be open to the idea of reining in executive pay and curbing the rising income gap between the lowest and highest paid employees, as part of efforts to implement long-lasting socio-economic developments that leave no-one behind.

A draft framework for a social compact in SA — which is being led by the government, business, labour and community partners and distributed to stakeholders ahead of broader discussions this week on the much delayed social compact — suggests that business is committing to increased investment in response to market opportunities in SA and further afield, job protection and creation, reduced income differentials between the lowest and highest paid employees, profit-sharing and inclusion of worker representatives in company boards...

