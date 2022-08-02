×

Bilateral talks needed in addition to social compact, says Busa

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia says bilaterals between business and the government are more effective than social compacts

02 August 2022 - 12:39 Linda Ensor

Business Unity SA (Busa) is in talks with government about having bilateral talks to discuss the implementation of priority interventions necessary to promote investment and economic growth.

The belief is that a bilateral structure would be more effective than a multilateral forum...

