National Automotive industry calls for cool heads before Numsa wage talks A three-day conference by Numsa is aimed at preparing and consolidating wage demands in economic sectors including the automotive and aviation industries

A body representing the interests of SA’s automotive industry has called on the country’s biggest trade union to promote the sector’s stability and future sustainability as it prepares to table its wage demands in the multibillion-rand industry.

Andrew Kirby, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), told delegates attending the national bargaining conference of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), that all stakeholders needed to act in a manner that is “good for the industry” to ensure its sustainability...