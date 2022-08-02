×

National / Labour

Numsa says it wants to avoid strike action in the motor sector

The trade union’s members will be negatively affected by the no-work-no-pay policy if they elect to down tools

02 August 2022 - 16:59 Luyolo Mkentane

Operations at car dealerships, fuel stations, auto-spare assembly centres and panel-beating workshops could grind to a screeching halt across the country if no wage agreement is reached between the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and employers in the motor sector.

But Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola stressed the union wanted to avoid a strike by reaching a pay-hike deal, as their members would be affected by the no-work-no-pay policy if they elected to down tools...

