National / Labour

Numsa threatens strike in motor sector

The parties are meeting to try to break a wage deadlock after three rounds of talks failed to hammer out a pay deal

01 August 2022 - 19:06 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has threatened to embark on a strike if parties on Tuesday and Wednesday don’t break a wage deadlock the union declared after three rounds of talks failed to hammer out a pay hike deal.

The wage talks between Numsa and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) and the Fuel Retail Association (FRA) started in March at the Motor Industries Bargaining Council (Mibco), where Numsa demanded a one-year, 12% pay hike. ..

