British American Tobacco SA may restructure putting 200 jobs at risk

The restructuring comes after a further decline in cigarette sales in SA, it says

16 January 2023 - 13:17 Nqobile Dludla
The local arm of British American Tobacco (BAT) is looking to restructure the business, a process that may affect about 200 jobs, after a further decline in its cigarette sales in the country, it said on Monday.

The Dunhill and Peter Stuyvesant cigarette maker said the drop in cigarette sales in SA was almost entirely due to the growth of the illicit cigarette trade.

SA’s “unconstitutional ban” on cigarette sales implemented during the nationalCovid-19 lockdown in 2020 also contributed, a company spokesperson said.

“The 2020 tobacco sales ban resulted in an explosion of growth for the illicit market. This has continued even after the ban on tobacco sales was lifted,” the company said in a statement.

During the lockdown, essential services retailers and petrol station forecourt stores were not allowed to sell alcohol or cigarettes.

BAT did not give details of how it would restructure its business or which jobs might be cut.

In 2019, BAT SA permanently employed about 1,800 staff across its local operations. Since 2020, it has been forced to retrench more than 30% of its workforce, the company said.

Over the same period, the company’s cigarette sales dropped by about 40% as the illicit market accelerated, it said.

Based on independent studies, BAT SA estimates that the illicit cigarette trade accounts for up to 70% of SA’s total cigarette market.

As a result, the company has begun a consultation process with staff about restructuring the business and “it is expected that about 200 company jobs may be affected by the proposed restructure,” the company said.

Reuters

PODCAST: Crumbling basic infrastructure limits agriculture and tourism

The everyday challenge for farmers, agribusinesses and tourism entities is the dire state of local road networks, deteriorating water infrastructure ...
4 hours ago

Tractor sales jump on SA’s bumper agricultural harvests

Summer and winter crop prospects are encouraging and commodity prices are holding up well
19 hours ago
