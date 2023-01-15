Economy

Tractor sales jump on SA’s bumper agricultural harvests

Summer and winter crop prospects are encouraging and commodity prices are holding up well

15 January 2023 - 18:21 Michelle Gumede

Tractor sales for 2022 topped its highest annual levels in four decades while combine harvester annual sales figures were the highest since 1985, data from the SA Agricultural Machinery Association (SAAMA) has revealed.

Confidence was low during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and many drought-stricken farmers had put off buying new implements for as long as possible...

