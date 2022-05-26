National / Labour Strike ends after ArcelorMittal SA signs wage agreement with Numsa and Solidarity B L Premium

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said on Wednesday night that it had signed a one-year 6.5% across-the-board wage agreement with ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), Africa’s largest steel producer.

This after union members downed tools on May 11 at all Amsa plants in the country in support of their demands for an inflation-beating increase of 10%, while the employer initially proposed a 5% increase, and a 2% cash equivalent based on all “remuneration elements to be paid monthly”...