Numsa defies court interdict and holds its congress

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
Investors on the continent change focus to empower women wherever possible
The ruling party will debate corruption and state capture at this weekend’s national policy conference
Ulrich Körner replaces Thomas Gottstein as Swiss lender seeks route back to profitability and stability
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The utility says it will need private-sector investors to help foot the R1.2-trillion needed to install sufficient new generation capacity
High-income households built up substantial savings during the pandemic
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
If you are looking to downgrade without short-changing the milk-and-honey bits, try these five
Internal leadership squabbles threatening to weaken SA’s largest trade union spilt over on Wednesday with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) going ahead with its national elective congress in defiance of a court order stopping the conference from getting under way.
The ructions risk dividing the union, which boasts over 400,000 members, and has successfully demanded inflation-beating wage increases at struggling power-utility Eskom and ArcelorMittal SA, Africa’s largest steel producer, as well as in other sectors...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Numsa defies court interdict and holds its congress
The union’s Irvin Jim says the judgment does not prevent it from holding the congress ‘as long as it is in line with the union’s constitution’
Internal leadership squabbles threatening to weaken SA’s largest trade union spilt over on Wednesday with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) going ahead with its national elective congress in defiance of a court order stopping the conference from getting under way.
The ructions risk dividing the union, which boasts over 400,000 members, and has successfully demanded inflation-beating wage increases at struggling power-utility Eskom and ArcelorMittal SA, Africa’s largest steel producer, as well as in other sectors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.