National

Numsa defies court interdict and holds its congress

The union’s Irvin Jim says the judgment does not prevent it from holding the congress ‘as long as it is in line with the union’s constitution’

27 July 2022 - 12:29 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 27 July 2022 - 18:53

Internal leadership squabbles threatening to weaken SA’s largest trade union spilt over on Wednesday with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) going ahead with its national elective congress in defiance of a court order stopping the conference from getting under way.

The ructions risk dividing the union, which boasts over 400,000 members, and has successfully demanded inflation-beating wage increases at struggling power-utility Eskom and ArcelorMittal SA, Africa’s largest steel producer, as well as in other sectors...

