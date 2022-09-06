×

No ‘just transition’ without decent work for all, says Cosatu

The trade union federation fears transition to a low-carbon economy will have a huge effect on its members and all coal-mining towns

06 September 2022 - 23:29 Hajra Omarjee

Cosatu has rejected “just transition” moves to a low-carbon economy, saying there are more pressing issues to be addressed.

The just-transition approach is intended to reduce use of fossil fuels without disadvantaging workers and communities...

