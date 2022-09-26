×

National / Labour

ANC still the best option for workers, Cosatu says

Labour federation has been sharply critical of the ruling party but its president, Zingiswa Losi says it remains the best means of ensuring workers issues are addressed

26 September 2022 - 14:46 Luyolo Mkentane

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has called on delegates attending the labour federation’s national elective congress to defend the ANC, which she said remained the best vehicle to advance workers’ struggles.

Cosatu, which has a membership of about 1.6-million members, is part of the tripartite alliance with the SACP and ANC, and is a key ally of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa...

