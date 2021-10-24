National Small firms in steel sector oppose Seifsa-Numsa wage deal Extending the deal to those who were not party to it will lead to the demise of many businesses in the sector, an employer group says B L Premium

Small employers in the metals and engineering sector have vowed to oppose an extension of the wage deal agreed last week between the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).

Seifsa and Numsa agreed to implement an above-inflation wage hike of 6%, with the union saying it hoped the deal will be extended to those employed by small-scale employers...