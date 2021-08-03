National / Labour Numsa threatens ‘mother of all strikes’ in steel and engineering sector Employer body Seifsa says threat strike action is premature as more talks are scheduled BL PREMIUM

The struggling SA economy could suffer more harm if the largest metalworkers’ union carries out its threat to strike for higher pay in the frail steel and engineering sector.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) on Tuesday called on its more than 360,000 members to prepare for a strike that could see workers in the automotive industry, component supplies, tyre sector, mining, aviation and all ports joining in solidarity...