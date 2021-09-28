Steel sector employers to lock out workers if Numsa embarks on strike
Employer body Seifsa says there is still time for an agreement but union says the strike will start on October 5
28 September 2021 - 17:52
SA’s mining, automotive, steel, and construction industries are bracing for the worst as the country’s biggest union says it will strike from October 5 for better pay in the steel and engineering sector.
Employers in the sector have voted for a lockout should the strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) go ahead. A lockout entails an employer refusing employees access to the workplace, effectively rendering it impossible for any workers to perform their duties and get paid...
