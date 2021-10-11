Workers lose R100m in wages as Numsa strike drags on, Seifsa says
Numsa is awaiting feedback from the regions on a Seifsa proposal, meanwhile the strike continues
11 October 2021 - 15:43
The indefinite wage strike by SA's largest union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has cost workers R100m in lost wages, employers said on Monday.
Numsa, which has a membership of about 432,000, downed tools last week and embarked on a strike in support of its demands for above-inflation wage increases in the embattled steel and engineering sector...
