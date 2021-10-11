National / Labour

Workers lose R100m in wages as Numsa strike drags on, Seifsa says

Numsa is awaiting feedback from the regions on a Seifsa proposal, meanwhile the strike continues

BL Premium
11 October 2021 - 15:43 LUYOLO MKENTANE

The indefinite wage strike by SA's largest union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has cost workers R100m in lost wages, employers said on Monday.

Numsa, which has a membership of about 432,000, downed tools last week and embarked on a strike in support of its demands for above-inflation wage increases in the embattled steel and engineering sector...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now