National / Labour Workers lose R100m in wages as Numsa strike drags on, Seifsa says Numsa is awaiting feedback from the regions on a Seifsa proposal, meanwhile the strike continues

The indefinite wage strike by SA's largest union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has cost workers R100m in lost wages, employers said on Monday.

Numsa, which has a membership of about 432,000, downed tools last week and embarked on a strike in support of its demands for above-inflation wage increases in the embattled steel and engineering sector...