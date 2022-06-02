National / Labour Government and unions to meet again after failing to agree on pay B L Premium

Parties to the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) are to meet again next week after failing to broker a wage hike deal for the 2022/2023 financial year this week.

Public service unions and government representatives met at the PSCBC, a platform where unions and the employer agree on wages and conditions of employment, on Tuesday to continue with negotiations...