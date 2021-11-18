Companies / Financial Services Investec shareholders to get a Ninety One bonanza after profit rebounds CEO Fani Titi says the bank's cumulative windfall from its Ninety One shareholding distribution equates to £1.7bn at prevailing market prices B L Premium

Investec, the specialist bank that owns 25% of asset manager Ninety One, has announced that it will distribute 15% of its stake to its shareholders.

The private banking group and wealth manager, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, said the 15% stake was surplus to its capital requirement, though it planned to retain 10% of Ninety One...