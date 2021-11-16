PODCAST | Online fraud: what it is and how people can avoid falling victim to it

Online fraud is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Christo Snyman, national director of forensic services at audit firm, Mazars. Snyman is also vice-president at the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators’ Western Cape chapter.

The discussion mainly focuses on giving practical guidelines and steps on mitigating risk, and ensuring that corporates, small businesses and individuals have an adequate response plan in place in case of online fraud.

Snyman details a number of popular fraud tactics and scams used by criminals in SA and around the world.

Join the discussion: