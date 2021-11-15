World / Africa

Four police officers in Kenya guilty in death of UK baron’s son

Alexander Monson was found dead in a police cell in Diani in 2012 after being arrested for what the police said was smoking cannabis

15 November 2021 - 16:11 Joseph Akwiri
A handout picture from the family album shows Alexander Monson, right, posing for a photograph with his mother Hilary Monson, centre, and sister Isabella Monson in Lincolnshire, Britain. Picture: FAMILY ALBUM/HANDOUT via REUTERS
A handout picture from the family album shows Alexander Monson, right, posing for a photograph with his mother Hilary Monson, centre, and sister Isabella Monson in Lincolnshire, Britain. Picture: FAMILY ALBUM/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Mombasa — Four Kenyan police officers were found guilty of manslaughter on Monday in the death of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat, who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012.

Kenyan high court judge Eric Ogola issued the verdict at a hearing in Mombasa. The high-profile case had shone a spotlight on police brutality in the east African country.

Monson was found dead after being arrested for what the police said was smoking cannabis during a night out in Diani, near Mombasa on Kenya's Indian Ocean coast.

“The drugs were planted on the deceased after his death as a cover up,” said Ogola, adding that Monson was in perfect health prior to his arrival at the station and that he was “brutally tortured” while there.

The four policemen are Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba.

Monson was the son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire in eastern England.

Two reports by government pathologists, seen by Reuters at the time, concluded that Monson had died after suffering a traumatic blow to the head. An inquest found there had been attempts to cover up the incident and threats against witnesses. 

Reuters

Son of former Libyan strongman Gaddafi to run for president

Saif  al-Islam Gaddafi has registered as a presidential candidate for December 24 poll
World
18 hours ago

AU envoy Olusegun Obasanjo pleads for dialogue in Ethiopia

AU envoy appeals to those involved in the Ethiopian conflict to silence their guns and talk
World
23 hours ago

Africa eyes oil and gas reserves as clock ticks for energy transition

African countries plan to exploit their oil and gas reserves to tackle poverty and energy shortages despite pressure to end fossil fuel extraction
World
3 days ago
