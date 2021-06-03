National / Labour Cordial start to difficult wage talks, says Seifsa Numsa and Solidarity table demands for above-inflation salary increases in the steel and engineering sector BL PREMIUM

The first round of wage talks in the metals and engineering sector got under way on Thursday amid concerns from employers that the unions’ demands for above-inflation increases are unaffordable due to stalled economic growth spawned by Covid-19.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest metalworkers’ union with 360,000 members, is demanding a one-year, 15% salary increase across the board, while Solidarity is demanding the consumer price index plus 5%...