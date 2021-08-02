Seifsa declares ‘counter dispute’ against union over higher wages
Seifsa says its settlement offer is the best way forward to ensure a sustainable metals and engineering industry
02 August 2021 - 20:01
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA (Seifsa) said on Monday it had declared a counter dispute against metalworkers union Numsa over its refusal to accept a proposed wage hike deal for the embattled sector.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest metalworkers’ union with 360,000 members, is demanding a one-year, 15% salary increase across the board...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now