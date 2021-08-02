National / Labour Seifsa declares ‘counter dispute’ against union over higher wages Seifsa says its settlement offer is the best way forward to ensure a sustainable metals and engineering industry BL PREMIUM

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA (Seifsa) said on Monday it had declared a counter dispute against metalworkers union Numsa over its refusal to accept a proposed wage hike deal for the embattled sector.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest metalworkers’ union with 360,000 members, is demanding a one-year, 15% salary increase across the board...