Numsa to embark on indefinite strike in October over wage increases

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is set to embark on an indefinite national strike on October 5 in support of its demands of above-inflation increases in the steel and engineering sector.

“We have secured a certificate of non-resolution, which allows the union and all its members in the engineering sector to embark on a national strike,” Numsa, the country’s largest metalworkers’ union with 360,000 members, said in a statement on Tuesday...