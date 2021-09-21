Numsa to embark on indefinite strike in October over wage increases
The steel and engineering sector says conditions do not allow for the improvements the union is demanding
21 September 2021 - 18:56
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is set to embark on an indefinite national strike on October 5 in support of its demands of above-inflation increases in the steel and engineering sector.
“We have secured a certificate of non-resolution, which allows the union and all its members in the engineering sector to embark on a national strike,” Numsa, the country’s largest metalworkers’ union with 360,000 members, said in a statement on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now