National / Labour Employer body Seifsa expects tough wage talks in steel sector Federation predicts unions will want to recoup what they sacrificed in a wage freeze agreement in 2020 BL PREMIUM

The upcoming wage talks in the steel and engineering sector are expected to be difficult given the negative economic climate spawned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

So says the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), which represents 19 employer organisations employing about 190,000 people...