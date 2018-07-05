NUM rejects Eskom’s ‘final’ wage increase offer of 6.2%

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has rejected Eskom’s 6.2% wage increase offer — the union will now table a 12% wage hike demand.

NUM, Solidarity and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) are expected to meet with Eskom on Friday to table their counter-proposals to Eskom’s "final" wage offer made last week.

Sources said NUM members would also demand R1,000 in monthly housing allowances and a once-off bonus amounting to 12% of their annual income. NUM members had been put off by Eskom’s attitude during the negotiations and had decided to play "hardball" according to the sources.

The Eskom wage negotiations have faced numerous delays after the cash-strapped power utility said there would be no wage increase at the start of talks. The move led to labour unrest, forcing Eskom to implement load shedding due to the constrained power supply as workers went on illegal protests; there were also claims of sabotage.

Eskom was also condemned for initiating discussions about job cuts while the negotiations were underway.

Solidarity said it would recommend the 6.2% wage increase to its members. Eskom has also offered 6% for 2019-20. Labour unions had entered into co-operation before Eskom tabled the "final offer", demanding 9% wage hikes for 2018, 8.6% for 2019, and 8.5% for 2020.