Unions reject Eskom’s latest wage offer

27 June 2018 - 19:43 Nico Gous
Trade unions rejected Eskom’s latest wage offer after negotiations resumed on Wednesday.

Eskom has proposed a 5% raise for 2018‚ with an inflation plus 0.6% increase for next year and inflation plus 0.7% for 2020.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a statement issued on behalf of the unions: "This is not an offer we can take back to our members for consideration. Once again we have called on Eskom to take this process seriously."

Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are demanding a 9% wage increase for this year‚ 8.6% for next year and 8.5% in 2020.

The unions met with Eskom through their central bargaining forum and negotiations will continue on Thursday morning.

