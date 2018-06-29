WATCH: Can Eskom and its workers find common ground?

Eskom has tabled a final wage offer increase of 6.2% for this year.

This after it reconsidered its initial 0% wage increase, offering an increase of 4.7%, which was later increased to 5% — which unions called a joke.

Unions will now take the final offer to their members and if no agreement is reached, the dispute will be escalated to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan asked banks for help to nurse state-owned enterprises (SOEs) back to health.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu spoke to Business Day TV about the proposed increase and members’ responses to it.