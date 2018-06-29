Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: Can Eskom and its workers find common ground?

29 June 2018 - 09:31 Business Day TV

Eskom has tabled a final wage offer increase of 6.2% for this year.

This after it reconsidered its initial 0% wage increase, offering an increase of 4.7%, which was later increased to 5% — which unions called a joke.

Unions will now take the final offer to their members and if no agreement is reached, the dispute will be escalated to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan asked banks for help to nurse state-owned enterprises (SOEs) back to health.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu spoke to Business Day TV about the proposed increase and members’ responses to it.

National Union of Mineworkers national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu speaks to Business Day TV

Unions to consult members on Eskom’s offer of a 6.2% pay increase

The unions say Eskom presented the proposal as a ‘take it or leave it’ offer
National
17 hours ago

LETTER: DA has roadmap for Eskom

Natasha Mazzone writes that the DA is working on a private member’s bill to break Eskom into two parts, a transmission entity and a separate ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Wage hikes cheaper than Eskom damage, say unions

Unions claim labour-unrest related damage already ‘runs into billions’, but the power utility declines to comment
Companies
1 day ago

Eskom repels investment into SA, charges Nhlanhla Nene

The finance minister says the utility is a threat to the government’s investment strategy ‘but we have begun to address the challenges ...
National
20 hours ago

Unions reject Eskom’s latest wage offer

Unions stick to their demand of 9% for this year while Eskom is offering inflation-based increases for this year and until 2020
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies
2.
Woolworths Australian chain David Jones axes ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anxious wait for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Transnet to leave Carlton Centre until after ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.