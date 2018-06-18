There is a low probability of load shedding on Monday night‚ Eskom has said.

"Eskom has not implemented rotational load shedding today. Should all conditions remain the same‚ load shedding will not be implemented tonight‚" Eskom said on its Facebook page late on Monday afternoon.

The electricity utility said its power system remained constrained‚ but that outages were not load-shedding related.

"Customers who are experiencing power outages today (Monday) should report the fault via Eskom’s customer contact centre or to their municipality‚ as this may be a localised power outage."

Eskom said that the power system would take up to 10 days to recover from the effects of industrial action. It imposed load shedding on Friday evening and on Saturday‚ which it attributed to acts of "intimidation and sabotage" at some of its power stations‚ amid industrial action by trade unions.

The unions were protesting against a wage freeze by the electricity provider‚ which Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday night was no longer an option. He said negotiations over salary increases would resume "with immediate effect".

Load shedding schedules can be checked on Eskom’s website and on the websites of local municipalities‚ or by calling the Eskom contact centre at 0860-037-566.