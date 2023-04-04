Gates sounds the alarm over lack of funding for TB vaccine trials

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
London — A lack of funding could delay late-stage trials of the first new vaccine against tuberculosis (TB) for more than a century, Bill Gates warned. His foundation is backing the development of the shot.
The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist said there are many promising innovations in the fight against TB, the world’s biggest infectious disease killer, but that more funding is essential.
“The failure to fund these things … like we can’t go full speed ahead on these vaccine trials — that’s a huge mistake,” he said on Monday.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest funder of the battle against TB, he said, and the work on the M72/AS01 vaccine, originally developed by GSK and the Gates-backed nonprofit Aeras, is now being led by the Bill and Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute.
Gates said a plan for phase III trials for the vaccine is likely to be announced later in 2023. But he called on governments and other philanthropists to step up to help fund the trials and other TB innovations. He estimated the vaccine trial would cost $700m-$800m to “prove it out”.
“So even though we’ll be a big funder of that, we also need partners to come in and do that with us,” he said, adding that vaccine development needs real commitment from funders as it has a high risk of failure.
TB, a bacterial disease that mostly affects the lungs, is preventable and treatable, but 10-million people still catch it annually, and 1.6-million people died from TB in 2021, almost entirely in low and middle-income countries. It has long been the world’s deadliest infectious disease, though it was briefly overtaken by Covid-19.
Tools to fight TB, such as the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, are imperfect, but there is “hopeful” innovation in vaccines such as M72, simpler treatment regimens, and easier-to-deploy diagnostic tests, said Gates.
A UN high-level meeting on TB is due in September, but Gates said he fears it may not take place due to other global priorities.
“Even if they do it, it won’t get much visibility,” he said. “It’s always challenging when there’s so many budget priorities. But the world has made a huge mistake not investing more in TB.”
Reuters
Gates sounds the alarm over lack of funding for TB vaccine trials
The Microsoft co-founder calls on governments and other philanthropists to help finance innovations
