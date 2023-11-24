Medical schemes regulator gets cheap options report
Report has potentially far-reaching implications for the industry,
24 November 2023 - 05:00
The medical scheme regulator says it has submitted its long-awaited report on cheap, pared down medical scheme options to health minister Joe Phaala.
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has since 2015 been overseeing the development of a low-cost benefit option (LCBO) framework that will allow schemes to offer cheap primary healthcare cover. This requires exempting schemes from Medical Schemes Act requirements that they must provide cover for a much broader range of services, known as prescribed minimum benefits...
