Gauteng health moves to rein in overtime expenditure
Union condemns decision, but the department says it is trimming spending by centralising decision-making
25 February 2024 - 19:29
The Gauteng health department has assured healthcare professionals that it is not scrapping overtime payments for doctors in their entirety but simply reviewing its policy to ensure it sticks within its budget.
Acting head of department Lesiba Malotana wrote to public health facility CEOs and senior managers on February 15 announcing the withdrawal of their authority to approve commuted overtime payments from April 1, pending a policy review. All overtime payments will now have to be signed off by head office...
