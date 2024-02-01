For all the ANC’s questionable motives in bringing South Africa’s allegations against Israel to the International Court of Justice, at least the legal team put up a good show; none more so than John Dugard, easily distinguishable from the rest in his red robes. Dugard, a legal heavyweight of long standing, was backed up by his fellow lawyers who presented a case that, while not entirely proven yet, at least put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s gung-ho government to think deeply before pulling the next trigger. If the case proved anything solid, it is that our lawyers are second to none.
A bad week for Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is not someone you’d want to ask to buy your groceries. The MEC for health in Gauteng is happy to pay double. Her department was exposed by the DA last week for paying about R20m for hospital food that could be bought for half the amount. A litre of milk that could be had for R17 cost the department R33. There were many other examples of apparent overcharging by Mmanko Business Trading & IT Solutions of Lephalale, which had been contracted during the past five months by Nkomo-Ralehoko’s department to supply state hospitals.
A bad week for Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
Her department pays high prices for food that is supplied to the province’s state hospitals
A good week for John Dugard
A good week for Kenny Fihla
A bad week for Nova CEO Dominique Haese
A bad week for Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte
