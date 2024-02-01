News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

Her department pays high prices for food that is supplied to the province’s state hospitals

01 February 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw
Picture: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw

A good week for John Dugard

For all the ANC’s questionable motives in bringing South Africa’s allegations against Israel to the International Court of Justice, at least the legal team put up a good show; none more so than John Dugard, easily distinguishable from the rest in his red robes. Dugard, a legal heavyweight of long standing, was backed up by his fellow lawyers who presented a case that, while not entirely proven yet, at least put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s gung-ho government to think deeply before pulling the next trigger. If the case proved anything solid, it is that our lawyers are second to none.

Picture: Antonio Muchave
Picture: Antonio Muchave

A bad week for Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is not someone you’d want to ask to buy your groceries. The MEC for health in Gauteng is happy to pay double. Her department was exposed by the DA last week for paying about R20m for hospital food that could be bought for half the amount. A litre of milk that could be had for R17 cost the department R33. There were many other examples of apparent overcharging by Mmanko Business Trading & IT Solutions of Lephalale, which had been contracted during the past five months by Nkomo-Ralehoko’s department to supply state hospitals.

A good week for Kenny Fihla

Sim Tshabalala gives Fihla a ‘pronounced’ boost at Standard Bank
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

A bad week for Nova CEO Dominique Haese

Instead of showing compassion and openness at a meeting of traumatised shareholders, the Nova CEO barred the media from reporting on a shocking story
News & Fox
1 month ago

A bad week for Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte

This week the CEO reported the company’s first loss in its 23-year history
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST: And now for something all too familiar
News & Fox
2.
Foreign legions descend on Cape Town
News & Fox
3.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose resigns
News & Fox
5.
Why there’s a shortage of this crucial diabetes ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.