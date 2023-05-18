How her baby’s stillbirth drove one woman to help others

AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
“She was so small; she fit in [one of] those silver [stainless steel] trays.
“I remember worrying that she was cold in the tray, even though she wasn’t alive. But I was numb. My sister was crying and I was comforting her as if she had just lost a child.
“The day before, my water broke.
“My husband and I had gone to hang out with some university students that we were mentoring [the previous evening]. I had to step away [at one point] and go sit in the car with the heater on because I was [so] cold. I knew something was off.
“We got home and I remember we spoke about what we were going to name our girl. But at around 2am I woke up. I was in insane pain.
“We rushed to the hospital and I was sent for an ultrasound to check the heart rate of the baby. There was still a heartbeat, but it was abnormally high. [The heart rate is measured to make sure the foetus is getting enough oxygen, healthy and growing well.]
“The doctors were afraid that I would go into labour, so I was put on a bunch of medicines to stop that [from happening]. They told me if my baby was born now — at 20 weeks — she would not survive. [A full-term pregnancy is between 39 and 40 weeks.]
“My gynaecologist walked in [after my water had broken] and I could see the devastation on her face.
“From that point it felt like an out-of-body experience. There wasn’t enough time to move me to the labour ward, so I had to give birth on my hospital bed. There wasn’t a lot of pushing, because it was a small baby at 20 weeks.
“Everything sank in when I took my first shower and realised I wasn’t pregnant any more.
I would chat with many moms who had lost their children [during pregnancy] and meet up with them for lunch, which became a frequent thing — and it helped me
“My husband and I were really excited when we found out we were pregnant in 2013. But it was a difficult pregnancy because as early as six weeks in, I began to ‘spot’. [Spotting refers to vaginal bleeding that occurs during pregnancy.]
“I went to the doctor to do tests and she told me my pregnancy was still OK, but I was put on medication that would make my body produce more progesterone [a hormone that thickens the lining of the uterus and maintains the pregnancy] until 12 or 13 weeks [to keep my baby growing].
“I made it to 16 weeks and could stop taking the medicines. I had a month of relief. Then, out of the blue, the symptoms [spotting] came back. [At the time], the doctors told me I was fighting an infection but they couldn’t tell what it was.
“[After we had lost our child], I quit my job as a manager at an IT firm. I started writing a blog, asking people for places [I could go to] that had support groups.
“I would chat with many moms who had lost their children [during pregnancy] and meet up with them for lunch, which became a frequent thing — and it helped me.
“But I realised [after some time] that lunch was not enough and I had not faced my own grief. And then I started going to therapy — for myself.
“They showed me the importance of speaking to a professional. I began to find out how to run my own support groups, and which topics would come up in the meetings.
“And that’s how Still A Mum began.”
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
How her baby’s stillbirth drove one woman to help others
After Wanjiru Kihusa’s daughter was stillborn in 2013, she set up a nonprofit that has since helped more than 6,000 parents who’ve lost a child during pregnancy
“She was so small; she fit in [one of] those silver [stainless steel] trays.
“I remember worrying that she was cold in the tray, even though she wasn’t alive. But I was numb. My sister was crying and I was comforting her as if she had just lost a child.
“The day before, my water broke.
“My husband and I had gone to hang out with some university students that we were mentoring [the previous evening]. I had to step away [at one point] and go sit in the car with the heater on because I was [so] cold. I knew something was off.
“We got home and I remember we spoke about what we were going to name our girl. But at around 2am I woke up. I was in insane pain.
“We rushed to the hospital and I was sent for an ultrasound to check the heart rate of the baby. There was still a heartbeat, but it was abnormally high. [The heart rate is measured to make sure the foetus is getting enough oxygen, healthy and growing well.]
“The doctors were afraid that I would go into labour, so I was put on a bunch of medicines to stop that [from happening]. They told me if my baby was born now — at 20 weeks — she would not survive. [A full-term pregnancy is between 39 and 40 weeks.]
“My gynaecologist walked in [after my water had broken] and I could see the devastation on her face.
“From that point it felt like an out-of-body experience. There wasn’t enough time to move me to the labour ward, so I had to give birth on my hospital bed. There wasn’t a lot of pushing, because it was a small baby at 20 weeks.
“Everything sank in when I took my first shower and realised I wasn’t pregnant any more.
“My husband and I were really excited when we found out we were pregnant in 2013. But it was a difficult pregnancy because as early as six weeks in, I began to ‘spot’. [Spotting refers to vaginal bleeding that occurs during pregnancy.]
“I went to the doctor to do tests and she told me my pregnancy was still OK, but I was put on medication that would make my body produce more progesterone [a hormone that thickens the lining of the uterus and maintains the pregnancy] until 12 or 13 weeks [to keep my baby growing].
“I made it to 16 weeks and could stop taking the medicines. I had a month of relief. Then, out of the blue, the symptoms [spotting] came back. [At the time], the doctors told me I was fighting an infection but they couldn’t tell what it was.
“[After we had lost our child], I quit my job as a manager at an IT firm. I started writing a blog, asking people for places [I could go to] that had support groups.
“I would chat with many moms who had lost their children [during pregnancy] and meet up with them for lunch, which became a frequent thing — and it helped me.
“But I realised [after some time] that lunch was not enough and I had not faced my own grief. And then I started going to therapy — for myself.
“They showed me the importance of speaking to a professional. I began to find out how to run my own support groups, and which topics would come up in the meetings.
“And that’s how Still A Mum began.”
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
ALSO READ:
Why better food regulations will help us fight obesity
#SliceOfLife: I took on Big Pharma and won
Tackling TB: Three lessons the Covid pandemic taught us
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global push to tackle maternal and newborn deaths stalls
Spike of 40% in maternal deaths during pandemic reverses years of progress
Two cost-effective health measures to save mothers and newborns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.