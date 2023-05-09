Global push to tackle maternal and newborn deaths stalls

Spot gold and US gold futures little changed
Bengaluru — Progress in reducing deaths during pregnancy and childbirth and among newborn infants has stalled since 2015, and over 60 countries are on track to miss 2030 targets at current rates, a World Health Organisation (WHO) report has found.
The Covid-19 pandemic, poverty and worsening humanitarian crises have strained already pressured healthcare systems, the UN agency said in a statement.
Annually since 2015 there have been about 290,000 maternal deaths, 1.9-million stillbirths, and 2.3-million newborn deaths within a month after birth, the report said. The combined total represents one death every seven seconds, “mostly from preventable or treatable causes if proper care was available”, the WHO said.
Countries need to ramp up investment in primary care to see different results, said Anshu Banerjee, the WHO’s director of maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and ageing.
More than 190 countries backed a plan in 2014 to cut rates of stillbirth and preventable deaths among infants, and subsequently set up global targets such as reducing the maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births.
Projections indicate the need to accelerate progress to meet those targets, according to the report, which could help save at least 7.8-million lives by 2030 if they are met.
Progress was faster between 2000 and 2010 than at any time since, the report showed, blaming funding shortfalls among the primary reasons. Only 12% of 106 reporting countries had fully-financed maternal and newborn health plans, it said.
The report also found that only 61% of reporting countries had systems for keeping track of stillbirths.
The report found that 10 countries with the highest maternal deaths, stillbirths and neonatal deaths accounted for 60% of all such deaths globally.
India, Nigeria and Pakistan led that list in 2020, according to the report.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global push to tackle maternal and newborn deaths stalls
WHO says pandemic, poverty and humanitarian crises have put healthcare systems under huge pressure
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.