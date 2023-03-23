Fed chair’s dovish comments spurs investor hopes that further monetary tightening could be placed on hold
The government has raised its wage offer to the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants to 7.5%, the second offer in as many weeks, threatening to undermine the credibility of the budget tabled in February.
The sweetened offer makes it more difficult for the Treasury to achieve planned fiscal sustainability as it pencilled in an average annual growth rate of 1.6% in government employee salaries for 2023/2024, an estimate that means the wage bill would overshoot R700bn...
Paying off public servants with higher wage offer ‘bad for SA’
