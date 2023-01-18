National

How power cuts put lives and health at risk

Stage 6 ‘catastrophic’ for independent pharmacies, while public hospitals and labs take strain

18 January 2023 - 05:05 Tamar Kahn and Luyolo Mkentane

Independent pharmacies, public hospitals and the state’s key laboratories are scrambling to provide services as SA’s crippling power cuts leave users without electricity for up to 12 hours a day.

Their experience stands in stark contrast to private hospital groups, whose long-standing investments in power generating capacity mean they are among the few health-care providers buffered against the electricity crisis...

