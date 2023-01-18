Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Stage 6 ‘catastrophic’ for independent pharmacies, while public hospitals and labs take strain
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Reopening of China’s economy and huge US spending on infrastructure bode well for base metals, and copper in particular, over the next few years
The country is awash with plans and ideas for remedies but most of it is ignored
SA’s crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth
First drop in 60 years points to India becoming the world’s most populous nation
The African Nations Championship has proved to be a rich hunting ground for heads of recruitment, player agents and scouts from all over the world
Destinations and brands are eager to see tourism dollars from China return from isolation, but they’ll have to be pampered
Independent pharmacies, public hospitals and the state’s key laboratories are scrambling to provide services as SA’s crippling power cuts leave users without electricity for up to 12 hours a day.
Their experience stands in stark contrast to private hospital groups, whose long-standing investments in power generating capacity mean they are among the few health-care providers buffered against the electricity crisis...
How power cuts put lives and health at risk
