Board of Healthcare Funders questions lack of progress on low-cost benefit options

SA’s biggest representative body for medical schemes, the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), has added its voice to criticism of the industry regulator for its lack of progress in developing low-cost benefit options, saying its stance is irrational and depriving millions of people of affordable access to private healthcare services.

At issue is the pace at which the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) is developing a legislative framework that will allow schemes to offer cheap, pared-down options focused on primary healthcare that are exempted from provisions in the medical schemes act compelling them to provide cover for a much more extensive basket of care known as prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs)...