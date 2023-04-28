Court deals a blow to Gauteng’s bid to cut medical negligence costs

Asian stocks rise on strong US corporate earnings
Government policy on the International Criminal Court is being guided by circumstances instead of principle
Development held back for a decade, from which road transporters of coal and rock benefited
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
With demand for logistics assets outstripping supply, Equites remains focused on delivering returns.
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Demand rises for expensive bulletproof cars, with prices starting at R1.1m and going up to R1.7m
Iran accuses tanker of hitting an Iranian vessel, but US says move could be retaliation for sanctions
Their decision to 'cater for' the colour-blind takes the soul out of the game
Two great directors are set to complete epics on Napoleon
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ordered the Gauteng health department to pay a woman harmed during gallbladder surgery almost R880,000 to cover her future treatment in the private sector.
The court found that the department failed to provide convincing evidence that it could cover her future treatment at a public hospital that could provide the level of care needed.
The case goes to the heart of government efforts to reduce amounts in medical negligence claims running into billions by providing public sector care instead of lump-sum settlements based on private sector rates. The Treasury is becoming concerned about the scale of medico-legal claims against the state and the risk to public finances. Provinces reported contingent liabilities (the cost if all claims were successful) of R120.3bn in 2021/22. While only a fraction of claims against the state are upheld, payouts are not budgeted for and reduce funds available for personnel and medical supplies.
In 2021, the Constitutional Court established the principle that the government could apply a “public health remedy” to successful medical negligence claimants and provide their future care in public hospitals. It left it to lower courts to develop common law to accommodate this approach.
A recent test case that freed the Eastern Cape health department from paying a birth injury victim a lump sum was to strengthen the hand of other cash-strapped provinces seeking to follow suit.
But the SCA judgment suggests providing medical negligence victims with a public health remedy is not necessarily a foregone conclusion.
In a ruling on April 18, the SCA said Gauteng’s health & social development MEC presented no evidence to counter that of expert witness Damon Bizos, a gastrointestinal surgeon who testified on behalf of the injured patient, Nomgqibelo Mashinini. He said state hospitals were generally incapable of providing services to patients with complicated conditions such as hers, which required specialist surgeons.
Mashinini sued the MEC in the high court in 2017, claiming damages for medical negligence arising from botched gallbladder surgery. While there was no dispute about her claim of medical negligence, the high court upheld the MEC’s argument that the common law should be developed and that she should receive future medical treatment at a public hospital instead of financial compensation.
Private sector
The court directed the provincial health department to provide for her needs at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, pay her a lump sum of R2m and cover the costs of her counsel and expert witnesses. She appealed against the part of the order about treatment at Charlotte Maxeke.
Without detailed evidence from the Gauteng health department to show it could provide the level of care required by Mashinini, the SCA ordered it to pay her R879,314 to cover the cost of her future medical treatment in the private sector.
Retired medico-legal adviser to the Western Cape, David Bass, said the SCA ruling showed each medical negligence case in which the state sought to give victims care in the public sector had to stand on its own merits.
The Gauteng health department had not responded to Business Day’s questions at the time of publication.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Court deals a blow to Gauteng’s bid to cut medical negligence costs
Supreme Court of Appeal orders health department to pay patient nearly R800,000 for treatment in private sector
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ordered the Gauteng health department to pay a woman harmed during gallbladder surgery almost R880,000 to cover her future treatment in the private sector.
The court found that the department failed to provide convincing evidence that it could cover her future treatment at a public hospital that could provide the level of care needed.
The case goes to the heart of government efforts to reduce amounts in medical negligence claims running into billions by providing public sector care instead of lump-sum settlements based on private sector rates. The Treasury is becoming concerned about the scale of medico-legal claims against the state and the risk to public finances. Provinces reported contingent liabilities (the cost if all claims were successful) of R120.3bn in 2021/22. While only a fraction of claims against the state are upheld, payouts are not budgeted for and reduce funds available for personnel and medical supplies.
In 2021, the Constitutional Court established the principle that the government could apply a “public health remedy” to successful medical negligence claimants and provide their future care in public hospitals. It left it to lower courts to develop common law to accommodate this approach.
A recent test case that freed the Eastern Cape health department from paying a birth injury victim a lump sum was to strengthen the hand of other cash-strapped provinces seeking to follow suit.
But the SCA judgment suggests providing medical negligence victims with a public health remedy is not necessarily a foregone conclusion.
In a ruling on April 18, the SCA said Gauteng’s health & social development MEC presented no evidence to counter that of expert witness Damon Bizos, a gastrointestinal surgeon who testified on behalf of the injured patient, Nomgqibelo Mashinini. He said state hospitals were generally incapable of providing services to patients with complicated conditions such as hers, which required specialist surgeons.
Mashinini sued the MEC in the high court in 2017, claiming damages for medical negligence arising from botched gallbladder surgery. While there was no dispute about her claim of medical negligence, the high court upheld the MEC’s argument that the common law should be developed and that she should receive future medical treatment at a public hospital instead of financial compensation.
Private sector
The court directed the provincial health department to provide for her needs at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, pay her a lump sum of R2m and cover the costs of her counsel and expert witnesses. She appealed against the part of the order about treatment at Charlotte Maxeke.
Without detailed evidence from the Gauteng health department to show it could provide the level of care required by Mashinini, the SCA ordered it to pay her R879,314 to cover the cost of her future medical treatment in the private sector.
Retired medico-legal adviser to the Western Cape, David Bass, said the SCA ruling showed each medical negligence case in which the state sought to give victims care in the public sector had to stand on its own merits.
The Gauteng health department had not responded to Business Day’s questions at the time of publication.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Health department must build trust if it is to care for victims of ...
Test case frees Eastern Cape from lump sum payouts for medical negligence
The plan to stop SA’s fake medical negligence claims
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.