National / Health

Health department defends move to drop Biovac in favour of Cipla

Cipla will offer a 10-valent pneumococcal vaccine at R97.06 per dose, while Biovac currently supplies the state with a 13-valent vaccine at R288.32 a dose

BL Premium
20 April 2023 - 12:15 Tamar Kahn

The health department has defended its decision to switch its supplier of pneumococcal vaccines from state-backed Biovac to Indian-backed Cipla, saying the move was done to save money. Biovac’s bid price was “at least double” that put forward by Cipla, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Biovac entered into a partnership with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in 2015 to help produce its 13-valent pneumococcal vaccine, in the expectation that the jabs would be purchased by the state...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.