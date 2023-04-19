State snubs SA vaccine maker Biovac with switch to imports

Investors keep an eye on financial sector’s health after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
Justice for financial crimes must be seen to be done
SA’s state-backed vaccine manufacturer dealt a blow by health department as SA plans to import shots from Cipla
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
Total net credit impairment charges on gross loans and advances jumped to R6.33bn from R3.51bn
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Deal announced by Fox, Dominion Voting Systems and the judge after jury selection
Expect fireworks from Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, says Manchester City coach
Aviation faces an expensive and challenging few decades as climate compliance laws get stricter
SA’s state-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac has been dealt a blow by the department of health after it switched to a cheaper supplier of shots to protect children against deadly pneumococcal diseases.
While the move may save money for the department, it is at odds with government policies to support domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and improve the security of supply for both SA and the rest of Africa. The region’s lack of vaccine manufacturing capacity was cast into sharp relief during the pandemic, as it was relegated to the back of the queue when Covid-19 shots became available and governments that had manufacturing capacity prioritised their own populations...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
State snubs SA vaccine maker Biovac with switch to imports
‘We are stunned’: the move comes at a significant cost to jobs and the economy, says Biovac CEO Morena Makhoana
SA’s state-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac has been dealt a blow by the department of health after it switched to a cheaper supplier of shots to protect children against deadly pneumococcal diseases.
While the move may save money for the department, it is at odds with government policies to support domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and improve the security of supply for both SA and the rest of Africa. The region’s lack of vaccine manufacturing capacity was cast into sharp relief during the pandemic, as it was relegated to the back of the queue when Covid-19 shots became available and governments that had manufacturing capacity prioritised their own populations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.