National / Health

VACCINE FUNDING

Health department disputes blot on its audit record

It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general

10 October 2022 - 23:00 Tamar Kahn

An apparent disagreement over the department of health’s financial records for the Covid-19 vaccination programme has led it to receive a qualified audit for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, the first time in more than a decade that it has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general.

A qualified audit signals the auditor-general is not satisfied that an entity has properly accounted for the money allocated to it. The last time the department received a qualified audit was in 2010/2011...

