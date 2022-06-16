Features / Cover Story SA’s missing doctors SA has a severe shortage of doctors and specialists for its growing population. While emigration plays a role, the bigger issue is that the country is not training sufficient doctors. It makes admission to medical school a hugely competitive and deeply fraught process B L Premium

Maleboho Senior Secondary School, in the Limpopo bushveld, is five hours’ drive from St Stithians College, in the heart of Joburg's northern suburbs. But the historical and social distance between the two schools couldn’t be greater: the one private; the other state-run.

Edwin Molele and Alexandra Walker’s journeys to join SA’s new medical generation as bachelors of medicine & surgery (MBChB) are as different as the schools they come from. ..