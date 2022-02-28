Economy Nxesi publishes policy on quotas for foreign workers Proposed law will ban foreigners from starting small businesses in certain sectors in SA B L Premium

The government wants to introduce quotas on the total number of documented foreign nationals with work visas who can be employed in major economic sectors including hospitality and tourism, agriculture and construction.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi released the national labour migration policy for public comment on Monday. The proposed law will, among other things, ban foreigners from starting small businesses in certain sectors...