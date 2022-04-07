Features / Cover Story Why immigration is a win-win for SA Allowing skilled immigration is a small policy shift that could pay big dividends. SA has been advised of this repeatedly since 2008 — it is even one of government’s priority reforms — but progress is agonisingly slow B L Premium

Liberalising immigration requirements for highly skilled workers has been part of SA’s policy reform kit for years. However, the politicisation of the debate, coupled with ideological opposition from within the government, has stonewalled reforms that could stimulate growth at no cost to the fiscus.

The economic literature is conclusive, finding that immigrants the world over contribute positively to economic growth. Immigration is a positive-sum game; it benefits both locals and immigrants...