PathCare agrees to cut Covid-19 PCR test price to R500

PathCare, the third-largest private pathology laboratory in SA, has agreed with the Competition Commission to lower its price for Covid-19 PCR tests to no more than R500 including VAT per test.
The agreement was announced by the commission on Monday and will see the laboratory group cut its Covid-19 PCR test price from about R850 with immediate effect. The settlement between PathCare and the competition body comes just one day after a similar agreement was reached with Ampath and Lancet, the two largest private pathology laboratories in SA...
